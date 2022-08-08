Old Fire & Bill Callahan – “Don’t You Go” (John Martyn Cover)

The Abilene, Texas composer and producer John Mark Lapham records under the name Old Fire, and he’s recruited an eye-popping list of vocalists for his new album Voids. In addition to appearances from Julia Holter, Adam Torres, and Emily Cross (Cross Record, Loma), the album features living legend Bill Callahan on three songs. One of them, a haunting cover of John Martyn’s “Don’t You Go,” is out today. It also features piano by Thomas Bartlett, aka Doveman. If you’ve ever wondered what Bill Callahan singing a Radiohead dirge might sound like, it would probably sound a lot like this.