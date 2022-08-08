Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning pop star and actor known for her role in Grease and hit songs like “Physical,” has died. As Billboard reports, Newton-John succumbed to breast cancer today after a 30-year battle with the disease. She was 73.Full Article
Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73
