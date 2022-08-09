Sandy Hook Lawyer Claims Alex Jones Sent ‘Intimate Photo’ of His Wife to Roger Stone: ‘I Don’t Know if That Was Consensual’
Published
Alex Jones sent an “intimate photo” of his wife to Roger Stone, a lawyer for Sandy Hook parents claimed Monday. Mark Bankston, who represented the parents of six-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis in their defamation lawsuit against Jones, dramatically revealed in court last week that lawyers for the far-right conspiracy theorist accidentally sent […]Full Article