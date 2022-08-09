Elton John and Britney Spears' duet 'Hold Me Closer' confirmed
Elton John, a famed English singer and pianist, and popular pop artist Britney Spears have officially announced their joint collaboration, "Hold Me Closer."Full Article
"Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with rocker Elton John, marks Spears' first single since the termination of her 13-year..
Britney Spears and Sir Elton will reportedly release the duet later this month.