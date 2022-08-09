Lamont Dozier, one third of one of the greatest songwriting teams of all time, has died. Dozier was part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland trio, and he co-wrote and co-produced 14 different Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers. As Rolling Stone points out, Dozier’s son Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Dozier was 81.Full Article
Classic Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dead At 81
