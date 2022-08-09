Classic Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dead At 81

Lamont Dozier, one third of one of the greatest songwriting teams of all time, has died. Dozier was part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland trio, and he co-wrote and co-produced 14 different Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers. As Rolling Stone points out, Dozier’s son Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Dozier was 81.

