The first look photos for the upcoming fifth season of Cobra Kai have been released! Featured in the pics include series stars Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Mariduena, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo and more. “As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, [...]