Former president Donald Trump is expected to testify today in New York as part of an investigation by the state’s attorney general into his family’s business practices. This comes amid a busy week for the former president, whose Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. was searched by the FBI on Monday. The investigation, led by […]Full Article
Trump to Testify on NY Investigation Into His Business Practices
Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the New York investigation politically motivated.