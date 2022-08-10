Lady Gaga Hit In The Head By Flying Object From Audience During Concert

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga was hit in the head by a flying object during a show on her Chromatica Ball tour. The singer was performing her Top Gun: Maverick theme song “Hold My Hand” when what appears to be some type of doll or stuffed animal made its way from the audience on to the stage, hitting Gaga in the process. She kept performing. Last month, Gaga was the subject of a viral video that featured another object being hurled at the stage but bouncing back into the crowd.