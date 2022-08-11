‘It May Be Funny to You, Motherf*cker, But It’s Not Funny to Me’: Beto O’Rourke Buries Heckler Who Laughed as He Spoke About Uvalde Shooting
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke ripped a heckler during a town hall in Mineral Wells on Wednesday. The Democratic challenger to Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was speaking about AR-15-style weapons of the kind used in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May. Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman […]Full Article