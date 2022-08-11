Watch Run The Jewels’ Stoic, Intense Colbert Performance

It’s been a little more than two years since Run The Jewels released RTJ4, their most recent album, but it’s not like the great rap duo has lost any relevance in that time. Right now, Run The Jewels are serving as openers and occasional collaborators on Rage Against The Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour. They’ve also made recent appearances on tracks from DJ Premier and the team of Black Thought and Danger Mouse, and Killer Mike just came out with the Young Thug collab “Run,” his first solo single in a decade. Last night, RTJ were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and as always, they left an impression.