BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland Says Trump Search Warrant Will Be Unsealed, Blasts ‘Unfounded Attacks’ on Law Enforcement
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is unsealing the search warrant and property receipt for the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence at a press conference Thursday. The ball is now in Trump’s court. The documents will be made public by the Justice Department unless the former president objects and seeks […]Full Article