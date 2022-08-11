Son Of Teenage Head Guitarist Gord Lewis Charged With Second Degree Murder In Father’s Death

Gord Lewis, guitarist for early Canadian punk greats Teenage Head, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment Sunday at age 65. Lewis’ body was discovered after several news outlets received emails from his son, Jonathan Lewis, informing them that his father was dead. Police told the CBC that there were signs of foul play at the scene, and that the body had likely been decomposing for several days before it was discovered; testing was required to confirm its identity. Now, as Billboard points out, Jonathan Lewis, 41, is facing second degree murder charges in his father’s death.