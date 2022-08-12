George Conway Floats Dire Scenario for ‘Ultimate Narcissist’ Donald Trump: ‘This Could Be the Thing That Really Takes Him Down’
George Conway speculated that former President Donald Trump didn’t turn over official documents upon leaving the presidency because “he’s the world’s ultimate narcissist” and that this failure could be his downfall. The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, reportedly to search for government documents, some of which are allegedly classified. Trump was supposed to […]Full Article