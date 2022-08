Megan Thee Stallion has a bone to pick with Natalia Dyer! On Thursday night (August 11), the 27-year-old Stranger Things actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which the 27-year-old “Savage” rapper was guest co-hosting. During their interview, Megan brought up Natalia‘s character Nancy’s love triangle with Steve (Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie [...]