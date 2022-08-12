Michelle Branch was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault early Thursday morning, as TMZ reports. Police were called to the Nashville home she shares with for-now husband Patrick Carney around 2AM, and Branch admitted that she had slapped Carney in the face “one or two times.” Around 30 minutes before the police arrived, Branch tweeted that Carney had cheated on her with his manager — that tweet has since been deleted. Branch was taken into custody and released soon after.Full Article
Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Splitting From Husband Patrick Carney
