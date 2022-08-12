The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

The Game, an extremely silly rapper, has an extremely silly new album called Drillmatic – Heart Vs. Mind out today. It’s 30 tracks over two hours, with tons of guests: Kanye West (twice), Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Ice-T, Pusha T, Cam’ron, etc. There’s an interlude called “DRAKE with the BRAIDS” that’s literally just a voicemail of Drake explaining that he’s too busy to give the Game a feature. But the song that’s already got the most attention — the song that seems explicitly designed to get the most attention — is “The Black Slim Shady,” a 10-minute diss track aimed at the Game’s former collaborator Eminem.