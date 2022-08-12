Wrecking Crew Guitarist Bill Pitman Dead At 102

Bill Pitman, a guitarist associated with the collective of studio musicians known as the Wrecking Crew, has died at age 102. The New York Times reports that Pitman passed away on Thursday after an extended stay at a rehabilitation center due to a fall that resulted in a fractured spine.

