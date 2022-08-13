Marjorie Taylor Greene Drafts Impeachment Articles Against Merrick Garland for Treating the FBI Like a ‘Federal Police Force’ to Target Enemies
Published
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland following a raid on former President Donald Trump’s home. Among the Georgia Republican’s complaints is that Garland is treating the Bureau – the country’s preeminent federal police force – like a “federal police force” that is working on behalf of […]Full Article