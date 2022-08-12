Democratic Rep. Chides MSNBC Host for ‘Overdoing’ Coverage of Mar-a-Lago Raid at Expense of Inflation Reduction Act: ‘With All Due Respect…’
Published
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) dinged MSNBC guest host John Heilemann for supposedly devoting too much coverage to the news about Donald Trump improperly taking government documents to his Florida estate upon leaving office. The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday, kicking off a firestorm among conservatives. On Friday, the […]Full Article