Stage Collapse At Medusa Festival In Spain Kills 1 Person, Injures 17

stereogum

A stage collapsed at the Medusa Festival near Valencia, Spain, has killed one person and injured 17. According to CNN, the person killed was a 22-year-old man. Festival officials blamed the collapse on “a strong gust of wind,” with reports saying that high winds exceeded 51 mph. About 50,000 people were at the festival site when the stage collapsed. Guests were then quickly evacuated.

