Here`s why Shah Rukh Khan fans trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow
Published
Due to the complete boycott trend, the film has suffered a huge loss at the box office, and the collections of the film are not much impressiveFull Article
Published
Due to the complete boycott trend, the film has suffered a huge loss at the box office, and the collections of the film are not much impressiveFull Article
#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending over Twitter after the users went through the archives and dug up Aamir`s controversial..