Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

Among those impacted by the death of Olivia Newton-John this week were country-pop veterans the Chicks. During their show Saturday night at Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, Natalie Maines described Newton-John as “a worldwide sweetheart,” adding, “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like four until 12. And then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.” The song in question: “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” the torch song from Grease laced with just a bit of twang. Watch the cover unfold below.