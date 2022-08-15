Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.Full Article
Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits
