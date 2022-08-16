The Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for her treatment at the 1973 Oscars
In 1973, Sacheen Littlefeather spoke on behalf of Marlon Brando at the Oscars about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood films.Full Article
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather for the abuse she..
When Marlon Brando was named best actor for his performance as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s best picture winner “The..
Nearly 50 years after suffering harassment and discrimination for protesting Native American mistreatment, the activist will be the..