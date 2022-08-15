Salman Rushdie: Iran blames writer and supporters for stabbing
"We do not consider anyone other than Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame," a spokesman said.
No one has the right to level accusations against Iran over Friday's attack on Salman Rushdie, for which he is to blame..
"We do not consider anyone other than himself and his supporters worthy of ...reproach and condemnation," said Iranian Foreign..