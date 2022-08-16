Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette are from different places and different times, but they’ve got a lot in common. Both singer-songwriters are former child stars, and both of them got galactically famous by making intense, emotional breakout songs there are almost certainly about sitcom doofs. Back in May, Alanis Morissette was a surprise guest at an Olivia Rodrigo show in Los Angeles. Together, they performed “You Oughta Know,” a song that came out eight years before Rodrigo was born. Next month, they’ll share a stage again. This time, though, Rodrigo will be inducting Alanis into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.Full Article
Olivia Rodrigo Will Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Olivia Rodrigo Is Back In the Studio & Will Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame | Billboard News
Olivia Rodrigo is back in the studio with 'Sour' producer Dan Nigro and will induct one of her idols, Alanis Morisette, into the..
Billboard
Alanis Morissette to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame by Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo will usher the You Oughta Know singer into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.
CBC.ca