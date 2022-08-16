Olivia Rodrigo Will Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette are from different places and different times, but they’ve got a lot in common. Both singer-songwriters are former child stars, and both of them got galactically famous by making intense, emotional breakout songs there are almost certainly about sitcom doofs. Back in May, Alanis Morissette was a surprise guest at an Olivia Rodrigo show in Los Angeles. Together, they performed “You Oughta Know,” a song that came out eight years before Rodrigo was born. Next month, they’ll share a stage again. This time, though, Rodrigo will be inducting Alanis into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.