Ripped To Shreds – “Reek Of Burning Freedom”

The San Jose band Ripped To Shreds are rising stars in the metal world thanks to their ferocious, electric take on death metal, largely inspired by their experiences as Asian-Americans. They signed to Relapse a year ago, and they’re finally ready to announce their first album for the label, 劇變 (Jubian), is dropping in October. Bandleader Andrew Lee recorded and mixed the album in his home studio; he says the painting of the Taiwanese sea goddess Mazu was inspired by visits to his local temples in Taiwan. “I felt like it was important to have something standing in for Chinese people,” Lee says in a press release, adding that a major driving force behind the band is “to increase the visibility of ABCs [American-born Chinese] in extreme metal by being very blatantly Chinese.”