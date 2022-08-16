A$AP Rocky Slammed With Two Charges In Connection To November Shooting

A$AP Rocky Slammed With Two Charges In Connection To November Shooting

SOHH

Published

A$AP Rocky has been charged for allegedly shooting one of his former business partners in his ASAP Mob crew and assaulting his ex-girlfriend. A$AP Rocky Charged For Assault And Weapon Possession According to reports, A$AP Rocky was charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend and a weapon in relation to a shooting of a former business […]

Full Article