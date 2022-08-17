Aitch Apologizes For Album Promo Painting Over Manchester’s Ian Curtis Mural

Manchester rapper Aitch has apologized for inadvertently painting over a mural of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis with an ad for his new album Close To Home. The ad went up today in Manchester’s Northern Quarter on Port Street ahead of the album’s Friday release date. “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch tweeted. “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.” The rapper also said he wasn’t aware of where the ad would be placed but that he would rectify the situation immediately. “Thank you,” Curtis’ former bandmate Peter Hook replied on Twitter.