Darlene Love And Elizabeth Chan Aim To Block Mariah Carey From Trademarking “Queen Of Christmas”

Last year, Mariah Carey and her team tried to trademark the phrase “Queen Of Christmas.” But two other festive singers have criticized Carey for attempting to do so, and in the process are defending their claim own to that crown. Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan have recently spoken out against Carey trying to claim sole ownership over being the “Queen Of Christmas.” As Variety reports, an attorney representing Chan filed a declaration of opposition in court to protest Carey’s trademark application.