Kid Cudi Says It Would Take A “Miracle” For Him And Kanye West To Reunite

Kid Cudi Says It Would Take A “Miracle” For Him And Kanye West To Reunite

SOHH

Published

Kid Cudi has expressed his feelings about his former friend Kanye West, saying it would be a miracle for them to be friends again. Kid Cudi Addresses Kanye Beef Kid Cudi did an interview and spoke on his issues with his former friend and Good Music label boss Kanye West. Cudi addressed West bringing him […]

Full Article