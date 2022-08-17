Twilight Director Regrets Nixing Taylor Swift Casting

Twilight director Chris Weitz has opened up about nearly casting Taylor Swift as an extra in 2009’s New Moon but ultimately deciding against it. Guesting on Twilight star Ashley Greene’s The Twilight Effect podcast, Weitz said Swift had asked to be an extra in the movie, but he declined because he thought she’d be too distracting.

