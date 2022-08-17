Twilight director Chris Weitz has opened up about nearly casting Taylor Swift as an extra in 2009’s New Moon but ultimately deciding against it. Guesting on Twilight star Ashley Greene’s The Twilight Effect podcast, Weitz said Swift had asked to be an extra in the movie, but he declined because he thought she’d be too distracting.Full Article
Twilight Director Regrets Nixing Taylor Swift Casting
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Here's Why Taylor Swift Was Turned Down a 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' Cameo
Just Jared Jr
Taylor Swift wanted to be in the second Twilight movie but got turned down! On Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe‘s The Twilight..