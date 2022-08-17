Jacqueline to move Patiala court for THIS reason

Jacqueline Fernandes has been named as an accused in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil had stated that they there is no official communication from the ED or the court and that Jacqueline has not received any copy of the complaint filed. ETimes has learnt that the actress will be moving the Patiala court on Thursday to ask for the copy of the charge sheet filed by ED.