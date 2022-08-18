Amol Rajan to take over from Jeremy Paxman as University Challenge host
Published
Amol Rajan will replace Jeremy Paxman, who is stepping down after 28 years hosting the quiz show.Full Article
Published
Amol Rajan will replace Jeremy Paxman, who is stepping down after 28 years hosting the quiz show.Full Article
'It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds..
Jeremy Paxman is to step down as the host of University Challenge after 28 years, the BBC has announced.