“Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Has Reportedly Died

For many years, the story of Q Lazzarus was one of the few great remaining mysteries in the music business. Q Lazzarus was a New York singer who led a band called Q Lazzarus And The Resurrection. She’s best-known for “Goodbye Horses,” a 1988 single that soundtracked a famous scene in 1991’s The Silence Of The Lambs. That song became a cult hit over the years, but Q Lazzarus disappeared from the public eye for decades before resurfacing and answering a few questions from a journalist in 2018. Now, it appears that the woman who once called herself Q Lazzarus has died. A short obituary for the woman born Diane Luckey appeared online a few weeks ago. No age or cause of death has been reported.