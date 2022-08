Enola Holmes 2 is coming! The Harry Bradbeer-directed series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Helena Bonham Carter. Click inside to read more… Here’s a synopsis: Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps [...]