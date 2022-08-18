Anitta & Missy Elliott – “Lobby”

The Brazilian pop superstar Anitta is enjoying a US breakout this year, and it looks set to continue with her new Missy Elliott collab. “Lobby,” from the new deluxe edition of Anitta’s album Versions Of Me, is a smoothly grooving disco-pop track built around a thinly veiled metaphor: “Kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy also gets in a bar about parking in her garage. You get the idea.