Kanye West Defends Selling Clothes In “Construction Bags” On Fox News

stereogum

A new interview with Kanye West aired on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Thursday morning in which the rapper defended his decision to sell clothes from his Yeezy Gap line in what looks like giant trash bags on the floor — West insists that these are “construction bags.” Photos from a display in a Gap store have been circulating online over the last few days, and West attempted to clear the air in the interview that took place outside Gap’s flagship Times Square store.

