Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, & Jack Harlow Set To Host MTV’s 2022 VMA Awards

Some might think it’s an unlikely pairing, but the 2022 VMA hosts have just been announced. Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow will host the award show later this month. This year, MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards will return to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in downtown Newark.  Nicki and Harlow will […]

