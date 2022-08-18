Some might think it’s an unlikely pairing, but the 2022 VMA hosts have just been announced. Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow will host the award show later this month. This year, MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards will return to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in downtown Newark. Nicki and Harlow will […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, & Jack Harlow Set To Host MTV’s 2022 VMA Awards
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj & Jack Harlow to Emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards | Billboard News
Billboard
The trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a "more innovative and unique..
Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs
Wibbitz Top Stories
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow to Emcee 2022 MTV Video Music Awards | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
Advertisement
More coverage
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj And Jack Harlow To Emcee 2022 MTV VMAs
Huffington Post
The MTV Video Music Awards later this month will have not one emcee but three.