Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Just last April, Red Hot Chili Peppers returned with their first new album in six years, Unlimited Love. Last month, however, RHCP returned yet again, promising another double album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, out in October and produced by Rick Rubin. RHCP announced it at the kickoff for their tour in Denver, where they also said that its lead single is named “Tippa My Tongue.” Well, now that single is here, and it has a psychedelic, mega-colorful video directed by Malia James. Listen and watch below.