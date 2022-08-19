Watch Nardwuar Interview Harry Styles About Elvis, Fleetwood Mac, & Peter Gabriel At Coachella

The longtime cult figure Nardwuar is in his element when he’s interviewing punk bands or impish rappers. Every once in a while, though, Nardwuar gets a chance to punish one of the biggest pop stars in the world. That’s what happened in the latest Nardwuar video. When Harry Styles was headlining Coachella earlier this year, singing with Shania Twain and Lizzo, Nardwuar came to talk to the man. He brought gifts.