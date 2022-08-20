Breaking: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy, Neetu Kapoor shares note
Published
'Saawariya' actress Sonam Kapoor has become mother to a baby boy. Her son, with husband Anand Ahuja, was born on August 20.Full Article
Published
'Saawariya' actress Sonam Kapoor has become mother to a baby boy. Her son, with husband Anand Ahuja, was born on August 20.Full Article
Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are proud parents to a baby boy...Their son was born on August 20, as shared in a..
Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. The good news was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. She..