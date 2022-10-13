M.I.A. Appears To Defend Alex Jones After $1B Verdict

Today, a jury in Connecticut awarded substantial damages to the families of eight victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, plus an FBI agent who responded to the scene. Infowars founder and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in a defamation case around his repeatedly airing falsehoods about Sandy Hook, which led to fellow conspiracy theorists harassing the families with rape and death threats, among other horrible things. Now, M.I.A. appears to be speaking out in defense of Jones on her Twitter, where she compares the Jones outcome with a trending story about a senior Pfizer executive admitting the pharmaceutical company didn’t know whether their COVID-19 vaccine prevented transmission when it began rolling out the vaccine.