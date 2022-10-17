Watch Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman Sing “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl” With Broken Social Scene

We know that three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep likes to rock out from time to time. Streep has proven that in Ricki And The Flash and, more famously, in two different Mamma Mia movies. Apparently, someone now needs to build a whole indie rock jukebox musical around Streep. The sight of Streep and her friend Tracey Ullman up onstage with Broken Social Scene deserves cinematic immortality.