Full Of Hell’s Tour-Only EP Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound Is Now Out Digitally

The abrasive Maryland grindcore experimentalists Full Of Hell put out a lot of music, and they don’t always make that music easy to find. An album is one thing; Full Of Hell released their most recent proper LP Garden Of Burning Apparitions last year, and they gave it a proper rollout. But just as often, Full Of Hell crank out flexis or cassettes or collaborations in limited runs. Often, you can only get those records when you go see the band live. Sometimes, though, the rarities eventually make their way to the internet. That’s what’s happened with the most recent Full Of Hell EP.