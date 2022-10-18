Arctic Monkeys – “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, at the end of this week — read our Premature Evaluation review of it here. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint” and today, before the whole thing is out in full in a few days, they’re back with one more, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It comes with a music video that was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael and shot at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Watch and listen below.