Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her series 'The Peripheral', says 'the series is warm, inviting, and wonderful'
Published
The Peripheral stars Chloe Grace Moretz in the lead role. The series will be released on the 21st of October.Full Article
Published
The Peripheral stars Chloe Grace Moretz in the lead role. The series will be released on the 21st of October.Full Article
https://www.maximotv.com
Broll footage: Chloe Grace Moretz on the black carpet at the new Prime Video Series "The Peripheral"..