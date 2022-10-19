Liam Gallagher Says “Angry Squirt” Noel Has Blocked Oasis Songs From His New Documentary

You’re never going to believe this, but Liam and Noel Gallagher, brothers and former Oasis bandmates, are not currently very happy with each other. Right now, their disagreement revolves around Liam’s forthcoming documentary. If you know anything about Oasis, you know about Knebworth, the pair of gigantic 1996 shows where Oasis played to hundreds of thousands of fans. That moment was Oasis’ absolute apex; in the great 2006 documentary Oasis: Supersonic, the Gallaghers repeatedly say that they should’ve just called it quits after that. Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher returned to Knebworth. As a solo act, he played another two gigantic shows, playing to 170,000 people on both nights. Liam is making a documentary about those shows, but Noel is making it difficult.