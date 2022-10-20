Brahmastra OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's blockbuster film

Ayan Mukerji's latest directorial 'Brahmastra', a fantasy action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, received mixed reviews from critics with praise for the visual effects, score and action sequences. One of the most awaited films of the year, 'Brahmastra' released in India across 5,019 screens and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The film, which is the most expensive Hindi film ever made with a total production budget of around Rs 410 crore, collected Rs 431 crore worldwide.