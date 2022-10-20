Gord Downie & Bob Rock – “Lustre Parfait”

Superproducer Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe) goes back a long way with the Tragically Hip. In addition to producing 2006’s World Container and 2009’s We Are The Same, it’s long been rumored that Rock recorded work with the Hip’s late frontman Gord Downie, who passed away in 2017. Well, the first song from that collaboration is out today in the form of a song called “Lustre Parfait” via Arts & Crafts. And, it sounds like a full album is also imminent.